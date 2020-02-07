Web series portrays INA’s brave struggle

Having come from a generation who had seen the walls of their houses adorned with photographs of national heroes, it is natural that I feel a sense of dismay and doubt when I look at today’s generation. I frequently question myself - will my children get to know about our national heroes? Is it not my responsibility to introduce our history to them and ensure that our heroes are not forgotten?

Coincidentally, I recently watched ‘The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye’, a web series created and directed by Kabir Khan.

After watching it, I felt like applauding the efforts of Kabir Khan and his entire cast and crew; even Shahrukh Khan, who gave a voice over for it. Above all, I had an urge to salute ‘The Indian National Army (INA)/Azad Hind Fauj’, which comprised brave men and women who fought against the British army and had an invaluable part in India attaining independence.

What a way to pay a tribute! It could easily match any A-grade Hollywood movie — every aspect of the movie, be it the story, screenplay, action sequences, dialogues, artiste’s performances, cinematography, editing, sound, color grading, sets, costumes, properties or make-up — was praiseworthy.

There are some flaws of course, visible to those who specifically go looking for them. However, the series incited in me varied emotions — I was overwhelmed by the extraordinary story, I was saddened by the plight of the army and I was thrilled by the brave fight they put up. What a pity that even after such acts of valour, the army remained forgotten.

People might argue that they did not adopt ‘the right way’ to fight the British. But we cannot not ignore the fact that the army fought for freedom of the motherland and deserves it’s share of honour, recognition and praise.

Before and after watching a particular movie, I always make it a point to read about it as much as possible. After watching this series, I was curious to know if there are any survivors of the Indian National Army. To my surprise there is one person — C M Pandiaraj, who is 94 years old and lives in a thatched rented house in Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu.

It was upsetting to know that he has been appealing to the government to allot him a house for the past several years. But just like his army, his contribution to the freedom struggle remains forgotten.

I hope and pray that in the coming days, the government would provide him with a respectable shelter. By doing so, it would recognise the sacrifices of the entire INA.

I also wish that someday we will allow the next generation to know the complete, unbiased truth about our nation and her struggles, going beyond political ideologies to present them with the complete picture.

I am hopeful that by learning about history as it really happened, our children, though they may still not decorate the walls of their houses with pictures of freedom fighters, will etch the pictures on their hearts and feel the pride we did.

(The author is an actor, singer, writer and director)