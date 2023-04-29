India Political Updates: This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country: PM Modi
India Political Updates: This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country: PM Modi
updated: Apr 29 2023, 12:02 ist
Track political updates from all over India only with DH!
12:01
Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to many women here: PM Modi
#WATCH | "Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to many women here...," says PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Humnabad in Bidar District, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/IU3JelqnNP
PM Modi is Neelkanth, he is drinking poison for the people and the country: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
#WATCH | PM Modi is building a prosperous and powerful India. Congress has become 'Vishkumbh'. They are spreading poison about PM Modi...PM Modi is Neelkanth, he is drinking poison for the people and the country: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/TsP3KCBE03
Hearing begins at Gujarat High Court over Rahul Gandhi's plea in the defamation case
Gujarat High Court begins hearing on the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.
11:37
Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime: PM Modi
Karnataka | Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. There is double development with double speed in the state. Karnataka is ready for the BJP govt again. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and… pic.twitter.com/Bt87QKzHnU
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slams govt over ongoing Wrestlers' protest
Law should be equal for all. When our players come from outside after winning gold or a prize, then PM Modi shows it as a new scene of new India, but the way women players have been harassed, the govt has not taken any action against it: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in Siliguri
11:22
This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country: PM Modi
I received Bidar's blessing earlier also. This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when its all parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it… pic.twitter.com/QUmhum8HZD
Bihar CM NitishKumar defends his Delhi counterpart ArvindKejriwal on renovation cost row
"Criticism started the day a person won elections in Delhi and gradually made inroads into other states. These attacks reflect the insecurity of the ruling party. Is it right to attack a person just because he has the potential of winning elections?": Bihar CM #NitishKumar defends his Delhi counterpart #ArvindKejriwal on renovation cost row, reports IANS
10:54
'The daughters of our country should get justice,' says Congress leader Deepender Hooda over ongoing wrestlers' protests.
VIDEO | "(Protesting) Wrestlers shared their pain with Priyanka Gandhi today. The daughters of our country should get justice," says Congress leader Deepender Hooda. pic.twitter.com/OjlG1orRcL
Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge says Congress will come to power in Karnataka.
Congress will come to power in Karnataka. AICC President (Mallikarjun Kharge) and our leader Rahul Gandhi have very clearly told us that we need to get 150 seats. And we will get 150 seats: Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge to PTI
09:43
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna amid speculation, talks about opposition unity
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna amid speculation that they will jointly work towards forging country-wide opposition unity to take on BJP in Lok Sabha polls
09:22
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi , says he is not worried about the wrestlers
#WATCH | "I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet. Why the govt is trying to save him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh...," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XLDpIruQHv
PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka on April 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.
08:02
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reacts to questions on possibility of alliance with the Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Making such remarks about PM does not feel right: Ajit Pawar on Kharge's jibe
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed disapproval about Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's `venomous snake' jibe about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked by reporters here about Kharge's controversial comment, Pawar recalled how Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, handled criticism with maturity. Addressing a campaign rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake.
07:47
Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar government may be facing flak over release of Bahubali-cum-politician Anand Mohan Singh, butBJPleaders have different views over it.
Its upper caste leaders are in favour of release of the steps while some others belonging to the OBC section have different views.
On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey claimed that Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh conspired against Lalu Prasad Yadav and sent him to jail. Similarly, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav were involved in conspiring against Anand Mohan and sent him to jail. They have ruined the political career of Anand Mohan, he alleged.
Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to many women here: PM Modi
PM Modi is Neelkanth, he is drinking poison for the people and the country: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hearing begins at Gujarat High Court over Rahul Gandhi's plea in the defamation case
Gujarat High Court begins hearing on the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.
Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime: PM Modi
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slams govt over ongoing Wrestlers' protest
Law should be equal for all. When our players come from outside after winning gold or a prize, then PM Modi shows it as a new scene of new India, but the way women players have been harassed, the govt has not taken any action against it: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in Siliguri
This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country: PM Modi
Bihar CM NitishKumar defends his Delhi counterpart ArvindKejriwal on renovation cost row
"Criticism started the day a person won elections in Delhi and gradually made inroads into other states. These attacks reflect the insecurity of the ruling party. Is it right to attack a person just because he has the potential of winning elections?": Bihar CM #NitishKumar defends his Delhi counterpart #ArvindKejriwal on renovation cost row, reports IANS
'The daughters of our country should get justice,' says Congress leader Deepender Hooda over ongoing wrestlers' protests.
Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge says Congress will come to power in Karnataka.
Congress will come to power in Karnataka. AICC President (Mallikarjun Kharge) and our leader Rahul Gandhi have very clearly told us that we need to get 150 seats. And we will get 150 seats: Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge to PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna amid speculation, talks about opposition unity
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna amid speculation that they will jointly work towards forging country-wide opposition unity to take on BJP in Lok Sabha polls
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi , says he is not worried about the wrestlers
Telangana BJP chief writes to EC, urges it bar Kharge from campaigning over 'snake' remark on PM Modi
PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka on April 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reacts to questions on possibility of alliance with the Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Making such remarks about PM does not feel right: Ajit Pawar on Kharge's jibe
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed disapproval about Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's `venomous snake' jibe about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked by reporters here about Kharge's controversial comment, Pawar recalled how Yashwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, handled criticism with maturity. Addressing a campaign rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake.
Have no objection to Anand Mohan's release, says Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar government may be facing flak over release of Bahubali-cum-politician Anand Mohan Singh, butBJPleaders have different views over it.
Its upper caste leaders are in favour of release of the steps while some others belonging to the OBC section have different views.
On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey claimed that Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh conspired against Lalu Prasad Yadav and sent him to jail. Similarly, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav were involved in conspiring against Anand Mohan and sent him to jail. They have ruined the political career of Anand Mohan, he alleged.