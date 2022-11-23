India Political Updates Live: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 2-day break from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
"As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation," Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.
07:04
Bandi Sanjay Kumar hits out at state govt over notices issued to party leader in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'
BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hit out at the TRS government over the notices issued to BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'TRS MLAs poaching case.'
07:04
Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain now: Assam CM
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad for a BJP candidate ahead of next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that nowadays Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain.
QuestioningRahulGandhi's few visits to Gujarat ahead of the elections, Sarma said, "He is invisible in Gujarat. He comes to the statelikea visiting faculty... He also did not campaign in Himachal Pradesh. He is visiting only those places where there are no elections... May be because he is scared of defeat."
Unimpressive run in north Gujarat worries BJP
Despite its six successive wins since 1995, the BJP leadership nurses the hope to break the Madhavsinh Solanki-led Congress’ record of winning 149 of Gujarat’s 182 Assembly seats.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a 2-day break from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur
Farooq Abdullah to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
"As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation," Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar hits out at state govt over notices issued to party leader in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'
BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hit out at the TRS government over the notices issued to BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'TRS MLAs poaching case.'
Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain now: Assam CM
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad for a BJP candidate ahead of next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that nowadays Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain.
QuestioningRahulGandhi's few visits to Gujarat ahead of the elections, Sarma said, "He is invisible in Gujarat. He comes to the statelikea visiting faculty... He also did not campaign in Himachal Pradesh. He is visiting only those places where there are no elections... May be because he is scared of defeat."