India Political Updates: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Telangana's Narayanpet
updated: Oct 28 2022, 10:29 ist
10:29
I've come to pay tribute to people who've fought for society: Dr Ambedkar
Delhi | I've come to pay tribute to people who've fought for society, independence of country, especially social equality so that coming days look brighter & are in favour of national interest:Cong national president Mallikarjun Kharge after visiting Dr Ambedkar National Memorial pic.twitter.com/1ILQmmaawT
Punjab CM wants Shah to look into problems faced by farmers along border fence
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to sympathetically look into the problems being faced by farmers along the India-Pakistan border fence in the state.
Addressing a two-day "Chintan Shivir" of home ministers here, Mann urged Shah to reduce the distance between the border fence and the actual border to facilitate the farmers cultivating their land across the fence, according to an official release.
A city court here on Thursday declined to send three persons arrested for allegedly trying to buy four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into judicial custody.
The ACB Court judge, citing lack of evidence, dismissed the petition in which the police sought judicial remand of the accused. The court also made it clear that this can't be treated as a case of corruption.
The court asked the police to question the accused by serving notices under section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code.
Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Telangana