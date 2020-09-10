1 held for transferring funds to man spying for Pakistan

1 held for transferring funds to man spying for Pak

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 10 2020, 06:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 06:11 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Intelligence officials on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly transferring funds to a spy who was passing confidential information to his Pakistani handler.

The officials arrested Aditya Singh of Agra who had transferred funds to one Mushtaq Ali through a mobile payment app.

Ali was earlier arrested under espionage charges.

Singh had deposited Rs 10,000 in e-wallet of Ali in February 2019, the intelligence officials said.

Another accused in the case, Mira Khan, was produced before a local court on Wednesday from where he was sent to one-day police remand.

