1 killed, 3 injured as car hits cyclists in Gurugram

1 killed, 3 injured as car hits cyclists in Gurugram

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the cyclists from behind

IANS
IANS, Gurugram,
  • Dec 25 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 16:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old security guard died and three others were injured after their bicycles were hit by a car on Ardee City road in Sector-52, in Gurugram on Saturday.

The accident occurred when Shailendra Kumar, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a security guard, and three others were hit by a speeding Honda Amaze from behind, post which their bicycles rammed into a divider, severely injuring them.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital by the car occupant and passers-by where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival and the rest were admitted for treatment.

The accused driver, identified as Manan Sanjeev (25), an advocate and a resident of Sector-50 in Gurugram, is in police custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the cyclists from behind.

The police said they are trying to establish the identity of the injured.

Investigation is on.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

gurugram
India News
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

 