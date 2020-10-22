11.58 lakh Railways employees eligible for productivity bonus

The Railways on Thursday said about 11.58 lakh of its non-gazetted employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for 2019-20.

This productivity linked bonus for Railways employees has been estimated to be of Rs 2081.68 crore.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2019-2020 for all eligible non-gazetted Railways employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 2081.68 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted Railways employees is Rs 7000 per month.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. "About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision," a statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The Productivity Linked Bonus of the Railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible Railways employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.

"Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well," it said.

Earlier Railways unions have threatened to protest if the government failed to issue order announcing bonus.