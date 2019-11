The government has proposed to make a 14-day prior notice mandatory for employees to go on strike under new labour laws, Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday.

"If there is a strike in any unit, they (employees) would have to inform at least 14 days in advance," he said in Rajya Sabha.

This is part of the new labour law which the government is bringing and the ministry is in touch with the various state governments, Gangwar said.