151 police personnel selected for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'

Six Karnataka Police personnel are among 151 police personnel who were on Friday selected for the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2022'.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Ganesh K, Deputy Superintendents of Police Venkatappa Nayaka, Mysore Rajendra Gowtham, Shankar Kalappa Marihal and Shankargouda Veerangouda Patil, and Circle Inspector Gurubasavaraj H Hiregowder from Karnataka were chosen for the prestigious award.

The award was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation. It is announced on August 12 every year.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 are from Maharashtra Police, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh Police, 8 each are from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police. These awardees also include 28 women police officers.

Seven personnel from Bihar Police, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau were selected for the award. Four personnel each from Assam, Haryana and Odisha were also chosen.