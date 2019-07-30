16 people killed in Pakistan floods

Flash floods caused due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan have killed at least 16 people, including children, an official said on Tuesday.

The incessant rains in the last six days have played havoc in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 16 people, including women and children, have died and 30 others have been injured in flash floods caused due to torrential rains, said a spokesman for Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The spokesman informed 12 houses were totally destroyed and 25 others partially damaged due to rain.

The head of the PDMA has directed for early compensation to the affected families of the flash floods, the official said.

Earlier this month, at least 28 people were killed in heavy rains and flash floods that wreaked havoc in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rains and snowfall often cause landslides and flash floods in northern Pakistan where millions live in mountainous areas.

Incessant rainfall across Pakistan has led to power outages in many major cities.