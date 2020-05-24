17 persons test COVID-19 negative in Sikkim

17 persons who came in contact with Sikkim's lone COVID-19 patient test negative

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • May 24 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 21:48 ist

All the 17 persons who came in contact with the state's lone COVID-19 patient has tested negative for coronavirus infection, health officials said on Sunday.

Sikkim reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The samples of the 17 persons, including the driver of the state transport bus in which the student returned from Siliguri, tested by TruNat machines have come out as negative, officials said.

However, they have been kept in institutional quarantine and their health parameters are being monitored, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sikkim

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 