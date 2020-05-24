17 persons who came in contact with Sikkim's lone COVID-19 patient test negative

All the 17 persons who came in contact with the state's lone COVID-19 patient has tested negative for coronavirus infection, health officials said on Sunday.

Sikkim reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive.

The samples of the 17 persons, including the driver of the state transport bus in which the student returned from Siliguri, tested by TruNat machines have come out as negative, officials said.

However, they have been kept in institutional quarantine and their health parameters are being monitored, officials said.