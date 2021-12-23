18 Indian referees selected in FIFA International list

18 Indian referees selected in FIFA International list for 2022

The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be referees and assistant referees

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 16:04 ist
Out of the selected 18 Indians, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 men (six referees and eight assistant referees). Credit: Reuters File Photo

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday.

The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be referees and assistant referees, the All India Football Federation said in a statement on their website.

Members of the list are eligible to officiate at the international level and are also entitled to wear a FIFA badge on their uniform for the year they are enlisted.

The selection for the annual list is made through the nominations sent by FIFA member countries and the officials are required to clear a fitness test.

Out of the selected 18 Indians, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 men (six referees and eight assistant referees).

List of selected Indian officials:

Men referees: Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran.

Men assistant referees: Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Asit Kumar Sarkar.

Women referees: Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Kanika Barman.

Women assistant referees: Uvena Fernandes, Riiohlang Dhar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

FIFA
sports
India
FOOTBALL
All India Football Federation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 