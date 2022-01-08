19 phones recovered from Tihar inmates during surprise check

At least 19 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of inmates at the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital during a surprise check, an official said on Saturday.

The surprise check was conducted by the jail authorities on the intervening night of January 6-7, sources told IANS. "During the checking, 19 phones (six android + 13 small ones), Rs 1,500, chargers, wires and handmade sharp objects were confiscated," one of the sources said.

The matter came to light just a day after a prisoner was hospitalised after he swallowed a mobile phone.

Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel told IANS that the incident took place on January 5. "Although his condition was fine so far, the mobile phone was still inside his body," Goel had said on Friday.

The Tihar Jail has been strengthening its security arrangements following the major backlash it has received over its officials being caught providing facilities to the inmates, of which the main gadget was a mobile phone.

Over 40 officials at the prison have been booked by various law enforcement agencies during the past six months for extending benefits to the prisoners.

Goyal said they are installing three new towers inside the jail premises that would confine the mobile signals emanating from the prison.

