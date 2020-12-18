1971 Indo-Pak war: Victory flame reaches Dehradun

1971 Indo-Pak war: Victory flame reaches Dehradun

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Dec 18 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 22:44 ist
Soldiers carry the victory flames ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ which was lit-up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the beginning of Golden Jubilee celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Credit: PTI/Handout/Defence PRO.

The victory flame symbolising India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War reached here on Friday.

The victory torch was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

As the victory flame was brought to Clement Town Military Station here, a function was held to felicitate war veterans and "Veer Naris" (war widows) before the victory torch, "Swarnim Vijay Mashal", was taken on its onward journey to Ambala where similar functions are to be organised.

The victory torch is to be taken to Jammu via Ambala.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dehradun
Indo-Pak war

What's Brewing

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 