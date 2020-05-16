24 migrant workers killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

At least 24 migrant workers, including women, were killed and over two dozens injured, in a collision between two trucks in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to the police sources here, the injured were admitted to the Saifai PG Medical College Hospital in the neighbouring Etawah district. The death toll could go up as the condition of many of the injured was stated to be ''very critical''.

Sources said that the mishap occurred, when a speeding truck rammed into another stationary mini truck, which was full of migrant workers on way to Gorakhpur from Rajasthan, from behind. While 23 workers died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, sources added.

The migrant workers, including many women and children, were stated to be the residents of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Sources said that the local villagers were the first to reach the accident site and rescue the injured. They brought out many injured, who were trapped in the mangled debris of the truck, sources said. Senior district officials said that ambulances were rushed to the spot immediately to ferry the injured to the hospital.

More than 50 migrant workers had been killed in different road accidents across UP in the past few days. The highways of the state were full of migrants returning home in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha from different parts of the country. In their desperation to reach home early, many of them were forced to travel in whatever mode of transport they could find. Only two days back, six migrant workers had been crushed to death by a UP roadways bus in Muzaffarnagar town.