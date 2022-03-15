2,568 new Covid-19 cases, 97 more deaths in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 09:07 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 2,568 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 97 more deaths, taking the overall toll to 515,974. 

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 33,917.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

