30 more test positive for Zika in Kanpur; tally at 66

30 more test positive for Zika virus in Kanpur; tally at 66

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 19:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

30 more people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66, Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zika virus
India
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 