30 more test positive for Zika virus in Kanpur; tally at 66

30 more people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66, Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

