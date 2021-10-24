First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

First Zika virus case reported in UP's Kanpur

A warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 18:33 ist
Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination. Credit: iStock Images

 A Zika virus case has been reported in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a health official said on Sunday.

He said a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination, Singh said.

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said. 

Zika virus
Uttar Pradesh
India News

