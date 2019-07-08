30 students hospitalised due to food poisoning

Thirty students of a residential boys school at Asif Nagar area were hospitalised on Monday due to suspected food poisoning, a senior school official said.

The Principal of the Telangana Minorities Residential Boys School T G Murali said the boys, aged between 10 and 14 years, complained of uneasiness after eating food last night and five of them vomited.

He said government officials concerned were informed, following which a doctor visited the school and advised that the students should be hospitalised. "As a precautionary measure, all the students were admitted to the Niloufer hospital this morning. They are under observation and all are safe," Murali told PTI.

Doctors at the Niloufer Hospital said the students are stable and out of danger.