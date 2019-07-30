3,000 fishermen from TN driven away by Lankan navy

Around 3,000 fishermen from here were allegedly driven away by the Sri Lankan navy while fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen's association leader said on Tuesday.

The fishermen set out to sea in over 500 boats on Monday and were fishing near the islet when the Lankan navy arrived and warned them to leave their 'territorial waters', president of Rameswaram Fishermen's Association S Eemrit said. The fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch, he told reporters here. He urged the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments to ensure that fishermen from the state carried on fishing without having to fear the Lankan navy action.

On Sunday, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel off Nedunthivu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters. The fishermen claimed they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line due to strong winds and rough seas. However, the Lankan naval men charged them with poaching in their territory, seized their boat and arrested them, fisheries department officials said here.