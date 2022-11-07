32 lakh weddings in India during November 4-December 14 to generate Rs 3.75 lakh crore business: CAIT

Around 32 lakh weddings are expected to be solemnised in India between November 4 and December 14, which will generate businesses to the tune of Rs 3.75 lakh crore for the country's trading community, CAIT said on Monday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) based its assessment on a survey conducted by its research arm. The survey was carried out in 35 cities with 4,302 traders and service providers.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that in Delhi alone, more than 3.5 lakh weddings are expected to take place this season, which is likely to generate a business of about Rs 75,000 crore in Delhi itself. Last year around 25 lakh weddings took place in the same period and expenses were estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore.

Overall in this wedding season, around Rs 3.75 lakh crore will flow through the wedding purchases in the markets. The next phase of the wedding season will start from January 14 and continue till July, he added.