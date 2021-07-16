47 districts have over 10% Covid positivity rate: MoHFW

47 districts report over 10% Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 15, says Health Ministry

These 47 districts were across 12 states and UTs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 17:37 ist
Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14. Credit: AFP File Photo

Forty-seven districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate for the week ending July 15, the government said on Friday.

Just 73 districts recorded more than 100 cases daily in the week ending on July 14, it said.

The slow decline in number of coronavirus daily cases is a warning for the country that the situation is currently under control but it can deteriorate if Covid appropriate behaviour not followed, the government said.

Also Read | Majority of clinical cases of Covid-19 breakthrough infection due to Delta variant: ICMR study

"Our vaccines are effective and hugely safe and people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women must also take them. However, we cannot be fully dependent on vaccines, need to mask up as well," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said.

The government said that 47 districts across 12 states and UTs reported over 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 15. The states and UTs were Manipur, Kerala, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra and Puducherry. 

