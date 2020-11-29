5 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh

5 CoBRA commandos injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A joint team of CoBRA and local police were out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place

  • Nov 29 2020, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 00:08 ist
Five personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on late Saturday evening, an official said.

The Improvised Explosive Device went off in the forest near Tadmetla village when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

"At least five personnel belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion sustained injuries in the blast," he said.

"The injured are being evacuated from the forest," he added.

A CRPF official said that one of the five personnel had suffered critical injuries.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

