50 kg heroin worth over Rs 350 crore recovered off Gujarat coast

In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a mid-sea operation, apprehended six crew members of a Pakistani fishing boat and recovered 50 kg heroin worth over Rs 350 crore in the international market.

ATS officials said that based on inputs of drug trafficking mid-sea, it carried out an operation with ICG officials close to the International Maritime Boundary Line that led to the recovery of the narcotic substance. Six persons, suspected to be Pakistani nationals, were arrested over the drug haul.

Earlier, on September 14, ATS and ICG officials had caught six Pakistani nationals and recovered 40 packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing over 40 kg and valued at about Rs 200 crore from their possession.

Before the latest operation, 22 Pakistani nationals have so far been caught in as many as seven cases of smuggling, resulting in the seizure of 1,228 kg of heroin worth over Rs 6000 crore.