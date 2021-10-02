53 African nationals held for vandalising police station, attacking policemen

Fifty-three African nationals were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus outside a police station in southwest Delhi and attacking personnel, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of September 26.

According to the police, an African man died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital following which doctors asked his friends to inform the police.

However, they insisted on taking the body due to which an altercation took place and later, the police were informed.

Thereafter, a crowd gathered outside Mohan Garden police station where the African nationals attacked the police personnel.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone of a local and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, several people are seen vandalising the police station and damaging vehicles in the area.

The police said around 20 to 25 African nationals entered the police station with stones and rods in their hands. They attacked the police station and pelted stones.

They also damaged vehicles in and outside the police station.

The police said the African nationals also attacked the personnel in which three policemen got injured.

Later, the police personnel fired three rounds in the air, following which they escaped from the spot.

A case has been registered for creating ruckus, damaging property and obstructing police personnel from performing their duties, and 53 African nationals have been arrested over a period of time.

The investigation is going on and identification of other foreign nationals is underway, the police added.

