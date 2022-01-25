59 cameras, 160+ personnel – DD readies for Republic Day coverage

Fifty-nine cameras spread over a distance of around 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhavan on the Raisina Hills to the National War Memorial near India Gate will capture the Republic Day parade for Doordarshan on Wednesday. Around 160 personnel, including video journalists, are being deployed for the live coverage that attracts millions of viewers.

Officials said special arrangements have also been made in association with the Indian Air Force to showcase the new elements of the fly-past of a large fleet of aircraft — 75 in number to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Of the 59 cameras, 33 cameras are deployed on the Rajpath, 16 at National War Memorial, India Gate and National Stadium and 10 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Two 360-degree cameras will provide a panoramic view of the parade, one on the Rajpath and the other on the top of India Gate. Visuals from both these cameras will be continuously live-streamed through two separate streams on DD National YouTube channel.

Other arrangements include a camera installed on a 120 feet hydraulic crane in between the National War Memorial and India Gate, which officials said would provide “breath-taking shots” of the Rajpath. Special remotely controlled PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) cameras have been installed in Presidential Enclosure and on Rajpath.

Doordarshan is also using five Jimmy Jibs, a combination of 100X and 86XTally lenses, more than 15 wide-angle lenses and Abacus lenses are also being used for a new experience of viewing, officials said.

With the preparations for the coverage of the national celebrations starting in November last year, a makeshift Production Control Room has been set up on Rajpath. All major spots have been connected through dark fibre optical connectivity, satellite connectivity and backpack connectivity.

The high definition visuals will be made more engaging through animated graphics and commentators will be elaborating upon every detail as the event unfolds. There will be sign language interpretation of the commentary.

The coverage will start on all Doordarshan channels across the country from 9:15 am till the end of events at Rajpath. Live coverage will also be available on DD National, DD News YouTube channels and on NewsOnAir App and websites.

