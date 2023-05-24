5G network in India crosses 2 lakh sites mark

5G network in India crosses 2 lakh sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 24 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

5G network in India crossed 2 lakh mobile sites with the commissioning of the latest unit in Gangotri on Wednesday.

The 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that 200,000th site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said.

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.

Vaishnaw said that gone are the days when technology transfers used to be signed.

Also Read | Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

"Today India has become a technology exporter," Vaishnaw added.

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within 5 months of the launch of service by the Prime Minister on October 1. 

The next 1 lakh sites have been rolled out in three months.

"Today, devotees of Chardham have received a present in the form of a 5G site. Now, our border area will also get wrapped up with mobile connectivity. The dream that we saw of high-speed connectivity in the hilly area of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled today," Dhami said.

He said that the start of high-speed service will help in relief and disaster management, surveillance and boost the economy. 

The ministers also dedicated optical fibre connectivity of Chardham -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri -- in Uttarakhand to the nation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

5G
5G Internet
5G Connectivity
5G Cellular Service
Indian economy
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

 