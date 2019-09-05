6 dead in Mumbai deluge

At least six deaths were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) even as India's commercial capital was slowly limping to normalcy on Thursday.

However, the Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district, that received 500 mm plus rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday, continued to he affected, with several stretches being waterlogged.

The Central Railway and Western Railway is now operational.

In the morning, people were seen going back homes after spending a night at offices or stations.

After Wednesday's deluge, there was let up in rain on Thursday.

Two labourers— Vijayendra Bagdi, (36) and Jagdish Parmar (50)— working for the Mumbai civic body died of drowning in Goregaon.

Sharukh Shaikh, a 24-year old youth, drowned in the Mahim Creek near Kurla.

One boy, who had jumped into the swollen Mithi River for a swim along with three friends, is still missing.

Rescue teams recovered the floating body of Ashok Mayekar (60) near the heavily flooded Hindmata area.

A six-year-old boy fell in an uncovered drain at Nalasopara. His body was recovered.

Releasing the rainfall data of September 4, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Coporation (BMC) said that the city recorded 127.9 mm (season’s total – 2,263.2 mm), the eastern suburbs got 173.4 mm (3,006.3 mm) and the western suburbs notched 186.0 mm (2,765.1 mm).

The average for the city and suburbs stood at 102.73 mm and 114.79 mm respectively, with the season’s total averaging to 2,358 mm or nearly 114% of the annual rainfall.

At least 15 locations in Mumbai received in excess of 200 mm and 300 mm rainfall within 24 hours on Wednesday as recorded by the BMC’s rain gauges in different areas.

During the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several Ganpati mandals, NGOs and community associations organised food and water for stranded commuters.