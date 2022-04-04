6 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members take oath

6 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members take oath

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 13:21 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Six newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on Monday.

Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam); Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam); Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala); Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala); A A Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala); and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland) were the members who took oath in the Upper House of Parliament.

Before taking their seat in the House, every member of the Rajya Sabha is required to take oath before the President or some person appointed in that behalf by him. 

Rajya Sabha
BJP
India News
Congress
Parliament

