6 policemen injured as mob attacks police station in Tripura

Six policemen were injured when a mob pelted stones and attacked the law enforcers with sticks after storming the Ganganagar police station in Dhalai district. The attackers were angry with the police for arresting three persons for their alleged links with the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and demanded their release, a police officer said.

The mob vandalised three police vehicles and attacked the police personnel, prompting them to lob tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd from the complex on Friday, he said.

When contacted, Mrinal Kanti Reang, Officer-in-Charge of Ganganagar police station, said trouble started after three persons were arrested from a forest on Friday evening for their collaboration with the banned NLFT.

"Soon after their arrest, a group of people assembled and ran amok in and outside the police station demanding the immediate release of the three persons.

"They attacked the police station and also vandalised three police vehicles, including a bus and official vehicles of the additional superintendent of police and the sub- divisional police officers of Ambassa," Reang said.

The injured were given first aid in a local hospital, he said.

Dhalai district Superintendent of police Kishore Debbarma said they registered an extremist-related case at Ganganagar police station based on which the three persons were picked up and interrogated on Friday.

"We had information and during interrogation, we received some evidences, including exchange of sim cards with insurgents, which proved that these persons have contact with the militant group following which they were arrested," Debbarma said.

He also said that the local people wanted the release of the arrested persons which was illegal.

"We tried to make them understand but they did not listen and attacked us," the SP said.