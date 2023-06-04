63% of inquiries into train derailments not filed on time: CAG 2022 report

As the country reels under the impact of the horrific train accident in Odisha, The Hindu has reported that a 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report titled “Derailments in Indian Railways'' had flagged multiple issues and made several recommendations regarding such accidents and the subsequent inquiries.

Among the major points made in this report were finalising inquiries into such accidents and making sure that the imposed timelines are strictly followed for conducting the same as it found out that 63 per cent of inquiry reports were not submitted to the accepting authorities in the prescribed time, while in half the cases, the authorities delayed accepting these reports.

The audit period for this report was from April 2017 to March 2021 but it also took into account accident instances before the stipulated time when no audit had taken place.

The report was aimed at finding out if the measures to stop such accidents and collisions were clearly mentioned in the inquiry reports and if the government then had taken note of such measures and implemented them. As per the report, it was found that there were shortfalls in inspections owing to various reasons. These shortfalls ranged from 30 per cent to even 100 per cent.

The report had also highlighted the significance of quick inquiries into such accidents. The publication qouted the report as stating, “In the process, it is ascertained if any inherent defect exists in the system of working or in the physical appliances, such as, tracks, rolling stock and other working apparatus. Measures for rectifying the defects and irregularities are then proposed based on the findings.”

The analysis found 24 causes that were behind the accidents that were studied for the report.

422 derailments were attributable to the Engineering Department while the Operating Department was reportedly behind 275 such accidents. The mechanical department was held responsible for 182 derailments with bad driving or overspeeding by loco pilots costing 154 such accidents.

These results had prompted the CAG to recommend development of a strong monitoring mechanism that will ensure timely implementation of maintenance activities by adopting fully mechanised methods of track maintenance and improved technologies.