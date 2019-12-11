7 persons injured as truck hits school bus in UP

Seven persons including five children were injured when a private school bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Nevada on Wednesday morning when the school bus carrying the children was hit by a speeding truck, Superintendent of Police, Rambadan Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where the condition of one child and the bus driver is stated to be critical.

Police have seized the truck and a probe is on.