7 policemen suspended in Bhopal after audio clip on their conversation with bookies surfaces

Seven police personnel in Bhopal have been suspended after an audio clip of their purported conversation with bookies has surfaced on social media, an official said on Saturday.
Sources in the police department said that the action was taken against these cops posted at the city's Aishbagh police station on Friday evening after the audio clip of their conversation with bookies emerged on social media and was reported in a section of local media.
In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, they added.
Read | Change negative perception of police among people: PM Modi to IPS probationers
When asked, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota told PTI on Saturday that following a preliminary inquiry into the case, seven personnel have been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge of Aishbagh police station.
Further investigation into the case was underway to know if any more police personnel were involved in it, he said.
After the suspension of these policemen, 10 other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as their replacement so that the regular work does not get hampered, Thota said.
"Appropriate legal action will be taken in the case after the inquiry," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!
Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?
Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend
Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian
Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez
5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day
DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue
Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup
China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods