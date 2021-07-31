7 Bhopal cops suspended over audio clip on bookies

7 policemen suspended in Bhopal after audio clip on their conversation with bookies surfaces

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 31 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven police personnel in Bhopal have been suspended after an audio clip of their purported conversation with bookies has surfaced on social media, an official said on Saturday.

Sources in the police department said that the action was taken against these cops posted at the city's Aishbagh police station on Friday evening after the audio clip of their conversation with bookies emerged on social media and was reported in a section of local media.

In the audio clip, the policemen can be heard demanding money from the bookies, they added.

Read | Change negative perception of police among people: PM Modi to IPS probationers

When asked, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota told PTI on Saturday that following a preliminary inquiry into the case, seven personnel have been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge of Aishbagh police station.

Further investigation into the case was underway to know if any more police personnel were involved in it, he said.

After the suspension of these policemen, 10 other personnel have been posted on duty at Aishbagh police station as their replacement so that the regular work does not get hampered, Thota said.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken in the case after the inquiry," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 