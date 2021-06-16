730 doctors died of Covid-19 in second wave: IMA

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed.
According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.
"Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to Covid-19, while in the current second wave, in a short period we have lost 730 doctors," a doctor associated with the IMA said.
