75-year-old woman dies of Congo Fever in Gujarat

A 75-years old woman in Surendranagar district is reported to have died due to infection of deadly Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, commonly known as Congo Fever, in a government-run hospital in Ahmedabad.

Officials said that the woman, identified as Sukhiben Menia, 75, died in the hospital last week. To ascertain the suspicion, the officials sent her blood sample to Pune-based National Institute of Virology which confirmed that the death was caused to Congo Fever.

Officials said that many of the hospital staffs and medical officers, who dealt with the woman, were also examined. Two of the medical officers are said to be suffering from similar symptoms. Their blood samples have been sent for examination.

Government officials also said that near relative of the victim in Surendranagar are also under medical watch and they are being examined constantly. At least 21 persons, who were found to be in close contact with the victim, are being monitored by the doctors.

Congo fever is considered to be endemic which is mainly transmitted to human beings from ticks and livestock animals. Some of the common symptoms are viral fevers, headache, joint pain, stomach pain, vomiting among others.