8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in UP's Moradabad

Eight people, including a child, died and more than a dozen were injured on Sunday when the pickup van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck here, police said.

The accident took place near Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur road under the Bhagatpur police station area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said a group of people were headed for a marriage function in the pickup-van when a truck hit it. Eight people died and around 15 more were injured, he added.

VIDEO | Eight people, including a child, were killed and more than a dozen injured when a pickup van in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near #Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zV33lhCdvO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

The injured were taken to the district hospital and five of them were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle, police said.

The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.