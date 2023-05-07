Moradabad: 8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van

8 dead, 15 injured as truck hits pickup van in UP's Moradabad

The injured were taken to the district hospital and five of them were referred to a private medical facility

PTI
PTI, Moradabad(UP),
  • May 07 2023, 20:52 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 20:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people, including a child, died and more than a dozen were injured on Sunday when the pickup van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck here, police said.

The accident took place near Khairkhata village on the Dalpatpur road under the Bhagatpur police station area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said a group of people were headed for a marriage function in the pickup-van when a truck hit it. Eight people died and around 15 more were injured, he added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and five of them were referred to a private medical facility. There were 26 people in the vehicle, police said.

The district administration is making arrangements to ensure proper treatment of the injured, officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moradabad
Uttar Pradesh
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Amid violence, Manipuri film 'Ishanou' gets Cannes nod

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

 