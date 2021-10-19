8 people booked for burning effigies of PM Modi, CM Yogi

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday against seven people for burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.
The action was taken after some videos went viral on social media in which some persons were seen burning effigies of the PM and the CM, they said.
Taking note of the videos, the police have lodged an FIR against seven people have been lodged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating official orders.
The police are trying to trace the offenders. Budaun’s Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the video is of Gidhaul village in Musajhag area apparently shot on October 16.
After taking their cognisance, the FIR was registered at Musajhag police station. The accused included a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader.
