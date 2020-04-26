81 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

The spurt in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued unabated as 81 more were added in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,097 on Sunday.

This is the largest spike in a number of cases in a single day in the state so far. While no new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, 60 patients got discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state, a government bulletin said. Fifty-two fresh cases were registered in Krishna district alone, the bulk of them in Vijayawada city.

Krishna, though number three in the state behind Kurnool and Guntur districts, now has a total of 177 cases. As many as 93 COVID-19 cases were added in Krishna district in the last three days. West Godavari district too witnessed a rise in cases by 12, increasing its overall count to 51.

Kurnool's tally rose to 279 with the addition of four while Guntur had 214, including three fresh cases. Kurnool also saw the recovery of 24 patients in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

In SPS Nellore district, 15 patients were discharged and 11 in neighbouring Prakasam. In all 231 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in different districts. As the toll remained unchanged at 31, the number of active cases stood at 835, the bulletin said.