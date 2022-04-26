86% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mandaviya

Over 86 per cent of India's adult population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as the number of cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 188 crore on Tuesday.

More than 19 lakh (19,67,717) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Also Read | IIT-M Covid cluster grows; total 111 infected

Over 46,044 precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday, taking the total number of precaution doses given in this age group to 5,15,290 so far, according to the health ministry data.

Over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, Mandaviya said in a tweet.

India had on April 10 begun administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

Also Read | PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on Covid situation on Wednesday

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

Also Read | India widens Covid-19 vaccine basket for children as Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCoV-D get DCGI green signal

The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: