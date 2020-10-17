9 killed, 30 hurt as bus collides with Bolero in UP

9 killed, 30 hurt as bus collides with Bolero in Uttar Pradesh's Puranpur

The injured were being shifted to a hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 17 2020, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 12:13 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

At least 9 people lost their lives, while more than 30 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in Puranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Jaiprakash Yadav said, "In an early morning accident involving a jeep and roadways bus, which took place in Puranpur area of the district, nine persons were killed, while over 30 persons injured."

He added that the deceased include passengers of the bus as well as the jeep.

"Seven of the passengers died on the spot and the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The ill-fated bus was coming from Lucknow to Pilibhit, and most of the passengers are from Pilibhit and nearby areas," he said.

Police officials said that the accident site is approximately 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Accident

What's Brewing

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

 