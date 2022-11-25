Judge must speak through his judgment: Kiren Rijiju

A judge must speak through his judgment: Rijiju on EC case in SC

The Supreme Court had on Thursday questioned the "haste" and "tearing hurry" with which the Centre appointed ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel as an election commissioner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 22:05 ist
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid an ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over appointment of election commissioners, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said a judge must speak through his judgment as his observations could lead to a "difficult situation".

"Then people will ask how did the collegium select a particular person to be appointed as a judge," he said at the Times Now Summit responding to a question on the Supreme Court wanting to know how the law minister had chosen a particular election commissioner.

"This question will lead to difficult situation. So that is why I said the old wisdom -- a judge must speak through his judgment," he remarked.

Also Read | Government can't make EC 'dance' to its tunes: Rijiju

He said certain "commentary" made by judges make headlines, but the reported observations do not form part of the judgment.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday questioned the "haste" and "tearing hurry" with which the Centre appointed ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel as an election commissioner, saying his file travelled at "lightning speed" within departments in 24-hours.

The central government vehemently resisted the observations, with Attorney General R Venkataramani contending the whole issue pertaining to his appointment needed to be looked at in entirety.

The top court asked how the Union law minister shortlisted a panel of four names that was recommended to the prime minister for appointment as election commissioner when none of them would have completed the stipulated six-year tenure in office.

The top court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of ECs and the CEC and asked the parties to file written submission in five days.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Kiren Rijiju
India News
Election Commissioner

What's Brewing

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

 