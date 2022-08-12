AAP counters Divya Kakran's claims, tweets assistance provided to her till 2017

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday hit back at CWG bronze medallist Divya Kakran's claims, of Delhi government not supporting her, by tweeting the details of monetary assistance provided by the Delhi government to the wrestler. Earlier, Kakran had said that she began representing Uttar Pradesh after the Delhi government failed to honour its promise of supporting the athlete.

The wrestler claimed to have met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in 2018 seeking help for her upcoming games. She alleged that even though help was promised, it was never delivered.

Responding to the allegations, AAP tweeted a clarification releasing details of all the monetary assistance offered to the wrestler till 2017. The Aam Aadmi Party also shared an email exchange with The Wrestling Federation of India highlighting WFI's response asserting that Kakran began representing Uttar Pradesh after 2017.

“Players who apply for assistance are getting assistance by the Delhi Govt every year. Ms Divya Kakran never applied after this,” AAP said in the tweet.

Players who apply for assistance are getting assistance by Delhi Govt every year. Ms. Divya Kakran never applied after this. The Wrestling Federation of India has also clarified that Ms. Divya Kakran has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017. PROOF 2: pic.twitter.com/2J3fhJPPY4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 11, 2022

Amid the spat between Kakran and AAP, BJP and AAP have also been taking a jibe at each other. While BJP said that asking a player for evidence of which state she represented is insulting, AAP tweeted "India won a total of 61 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. All Players belong to India. They all represented India. They brought glory to India and not just their respective states. As per BJP's Logic, all 17 states ruled by BJP should reward cash to all 61 players,"