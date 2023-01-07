Accused in Air India pee row arrested from Bengaluru

Accused in Air India pee row Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2023, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 10:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, has been arrested from Bengaluru, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."

Mishra had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra was the vice president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California, but was removed from the position after the incident came to light.

India News
Air India

