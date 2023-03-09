Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,177

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,177

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 09 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 10:50 ist
The death toll stands at 5,30,776 with one fatality reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated. Credit: IANS Photo

India logged 379 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 3,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,776 with one fatality reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,072).

Also Read | Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid cases

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,119, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 