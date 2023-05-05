Active Covid cases in country decrease to 33, 232

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 10:52 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 10:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India has recorded 3,611 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 33,232 from 36,244, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,642 with 36 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,64,289).

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,99,415 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

