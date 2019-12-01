Afghan man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

An Afghan man has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country about one kg gold by hiding it in the shoes worn by him, an official statement said on Sunday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on Friday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 997 grams of gold, valued at Rs 34.23 lakh, which was concealed inside the shoes worn by him, the customs department said in the statement.

The accused on further investigation admitted to having smuggled in another 400 grams of gold during his previous visit.

The passenger was arrested and the gold seized.

In another case, a man from Kerala was arrested for trying to smuggle in 660 grams gold, valued at Rs 22.47 lakh, by hiding it inside emergency lights.

The 24-year-old passenger was stopped for checking by customs officials after his arrival from Abu Dhabi on Friday.

On personal search of the passenger, 16 gold plates were recovered which were concealed inside batteries of two emergency lights, the statement said.

The gold was seized and the passenger arrested, it said.