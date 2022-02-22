After Berkley, Smriti Irani earns Cambridge certificate

After a certificate from Berkley in 2021, Union Minister Smriti Irani now has one from the University of Cambridge too.

Irani took to Twitter to share the certificate for her course titled 'Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data'.

The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life; after @UCBerkeley enjoyed my learning at @Cambridge_Uni .. making time to upskill is a joy indeed. pic.twitter.com/mzbLnb6bKN — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 20, 2022

"The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life", she wrote.

She also shared the achievement on Instagram and LinkedIn.

“To be purposeful has been at the core of my being... to live my realities with joy and continue to learn has been my endeavour.. sharing one more experience of living and learning.. this time with Cambridge Judge Business School,” she said.

