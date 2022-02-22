After Berkley, Smriti Irani earns Cambridge certificate

Irani took to Twiter to share the certificate for her course

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 22 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 16:06 ist
She also shared the acheivement on Instagram and LinkedIn. Credit: PTI Photo

After a certificate from Berkley in 2021, Union Minister Smriti Irani now has one from the University of Cambridge too.

Irani took to Twitter to share the certificate for her course titled 'Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data'.

"The pandemic with its challenges also presented an opportunity to learn, to live a fulfilled life", she wrote.

She also shared the achievement on Instagram and LinkedIn.

“To be purposeful has been at the core of my being... to live my realities with joy and continue to learn has been my endeavour.. sharing one more experience of living and learning.. this time with Cambridge Judge Business School,” she said.

Smriti Irani
Cambridge
India News

