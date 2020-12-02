After Twitter, Wikipedia shows Aksai Chin as a part of China; Centre asks to remove wrong map

The Centre has asked Wikipedia to take down a map that showed Aksai Chin as a part of China. Earlier the government warned Twitter for showing Leh a part of China.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney issued the order to Wikipedia on November 27.

The government had invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act that empowers the government to order intermediaries to block public access of any information.

Actions were taken after a Twitter user pointed out the incorrect map on Wikipedia page, linked it the Union Ministry and asked the government to take strict action against the website.

The government said that the content posted on the website was done with the intent to “defame” the country and has the “potential to disturb the sovereignty and harmony of the nation”.

The contentious Wikipedia page, which links the incorrect map, is on Bhutan-India relations and talks about the ties between the two countries.

Wikipedia is one of the popular repositories of information online, and works on a volunteer-based model to compile the information.