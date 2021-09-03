Ahead of Ganesh festival, Mumbai cops begin crackdown on people found not wearing mask

With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The ten-day Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will begin on September 10.

"Mumbai police are gearing up to provide security across the city during the upcoming festive season. As people come out on streets to celebrate the festival, police have started taking action against people if they are found not wearing masks," the official said.

Instructions to this effect were issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (Law and Order), on Wednesday.

All the police stations in the metropolis have been asked to act against the violators, he said.

Mumbai reported 441 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the second straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 infections from the day after reporting 190 cases on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.