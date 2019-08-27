AIMIM chief slams govt's move to take money from RBI

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday found fault with the NDA government's move to take money from RBI reserves.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the transfer of a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government to provide fresh impetus to the economy without widening fiscal deficit. "Modi government is the first government which is taking 99.99 per cent of RBI's profit. Earlier, governments used to take 50 per cent," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief claimed.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the NDA government has proved to be a failure in creating jobs and was seeking to divert attention towards emotional ones.

Citing an auto major planning to remove 10,000 contract labourers and other matters, the AIMIM chief claimed that the government was seeking to divert people's attention towards emotional issues such as cow and highlighting "provocative" speeches made by him.

"Nobody's stomach is going to be filled by my provocative speech. It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to create employment. The work of filling stomachs and giving jobs is Mr Modi's. My work is to ask him, tell him and to show mirror (to what they are doing) and they are proving to be failure so far," he said.

Dismissing the reported comments of an RSS leader that the practice of untouchability came after the advent of Islam, Owaisi said it was a false allegation.

"I don't want to create more controversy but I will tell him to please go and read Manu Smriti and then tell who is responsible, who is not responsible," he said.